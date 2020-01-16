Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
WIFI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price (down from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.60.
WIFI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.43. 17,438 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,164. Boingo Wireless has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $26.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $12.46. The firm has a market cap of $523.30 million, a P/E ratio of -415.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.
Boingo Wireless Company Profile
Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.
