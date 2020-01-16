Bolivarcoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.00 (BOLI)

Bolivarcoin (CURRENCY:BOLI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 16th. Bolivarcoin has a total market cap of $109,883.00 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bolivarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bolivarcoin has traded 7.5% higher against the dollar. One Bolivarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000125 BTC.

AC3 (AC3) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bolivarcoin Coin Profile

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2015. Bolivarcoin’s total supply is 14,107,796 coins. Bolivarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Bolivarcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bolivarcoin’s official website is bolicoin.com

Bolivarcoin Coin Trading

Bolivarcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bolivarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bolivarcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bolivarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

