Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.12

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.19, with a volume of 13173699 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.79.

A number of research firms have commented on BBD.B. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.19.

The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion and a P/E ratio of -247.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.88.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

