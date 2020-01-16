Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Camelot Portfolios LLC

Camelot Portfolios LLC cut its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 129,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $242,173,000 after acquiring an additional 16,892 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Booking by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in Booking by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BKNG stock traded down $21.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,043.47. 264,407 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,612. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,640.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,094.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,003.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,958.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $45.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $44.87 by $0.49. Booking had a return on equity of 67.17% and a net margin of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $37.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 101.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,160.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,115.13.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

