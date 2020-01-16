BOScoin (BOS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.97 Million

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, BOScoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, Kucoin and CoinBene. BOScoin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and approximately $6.61 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00054347 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOS is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,203,557,025 coins and its circulating supply is 865,124,705 coins. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BOScoin is boscoin.io. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

