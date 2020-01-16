Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Earns Buy Rating from Cowen

Cowen reissued their buy rating on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cowen currently has a $52.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Scientific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.62.

Shares of BSX traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,733,207. Boston Scientific has a one year low of $34.35 and a one year high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 1,104 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $44,988.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.12 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock worth $8,680,501 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $378,122,000 after buying an additional 8,645,002 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $410,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,474,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,748,652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $590,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,039,311 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,806,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,762 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

