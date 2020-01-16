Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Rating Reiterated by Piper Sandler

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut Boston Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $42.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.41. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP David A. Pierce sold 2,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $97,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,643,778.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $210,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,902.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

