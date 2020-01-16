Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Acquires 130 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of IVV traded up $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $332.17. 2,488,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,291. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $261.52 and a 52 week high of $330.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $321.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $2.0391 per share. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. This represents a $8.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

