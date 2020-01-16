Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Increases Position in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGIB) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IGIB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.38. The stock had a trading volume of 19,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,300. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.72. iShares Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $52.83 and a 52-week high of $58.46.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1457 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%.

