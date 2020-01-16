Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $206,000 in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,147 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.56. 481,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.97. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $31.07 and a one year high of $44.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lazard in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.20.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

