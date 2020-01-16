Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Invests $365,000 in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 68.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 94,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after acquiring an additional 38,267 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avery Dennison by 13.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 63,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,644 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Avery Dennison by 2,133.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 98,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,225,000 after purchasing an additional 94,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter valued at approximately $332,000. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AVY traded up $1.76 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,366. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.88. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $134.56.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AVY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Argus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avery Dennison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.67.

In other Avery Dennison news, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,500 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 6,318 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $821,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,421,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

