Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 1,260 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories comprises approximately 1.6% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. 73.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,778,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,195. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $68.80 and a 1 year high of $89.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $155.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.56.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total transaction of $1,691,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,521,983.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

