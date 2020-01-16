Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Sells 2,508 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,508 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $945,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 52,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 54,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 142,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Coleman Howard bought 57,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.80 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00.

NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.29. 1,023,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,699,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.50 and a 52 week high of $118.21.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.1085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

