Brendan Kennedy Sells 100,000 Shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) CEO Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $1,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,666,740 shares in the company, valued at $76,534,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Brendan Kennedy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 11th, Brendan Kennedy sold 100,000 shares of Tilray stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00.

Tilray stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. Tilray Inc has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $89.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.05 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). Tilray had a negative net margin of 97.39% and a negative return on equity of 40.30%. The business had revenue of $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 411.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 100.8% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tilray by 1,535.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilray during the third quarter valued at about $121,000. 8.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLRY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Tilray and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

