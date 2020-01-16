Brickblock Price Hits $0.0229 on Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. During the last seven days, Brickblock has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar. One Brickblock token can now be purchased for $0.0229 or 0.00000264 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, Gate.io and IDEX. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $98.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Brickblock alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00053267 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00074628 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,698.86 or 1.00051785 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00055059 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Brickblock Profile

Brickblock is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Brickblock is www.brickblock.io . The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io . The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, BitMart and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Brickblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Brickblock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Brickblock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.