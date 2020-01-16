Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) is Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for about 1.8% of Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $4,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,069,000 after acquiring an additional 9,332,319 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $374,579,000 after acquiring an additional 134,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 542,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.78. 8,228,008 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,342. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.03. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

