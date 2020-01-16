Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Acquired by Norway Savings Bank

Norway Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 265.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,489 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after buying an additional 3,816,247 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after buying an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,386,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,579,000 after buying an additional 134,804 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,452,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after buying an additional 542,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $66.70. 5,446,690 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,465,342. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.03. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $67.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $108.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Argus raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

