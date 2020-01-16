British Land (LON:BLND) Price Target Lowered to GBX 560 at Bank of America

British Land (LON:BLND) had its price target reduced by Bank of America from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 560 ($7.37) in a research note published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

BLND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of British Land in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on British Land from GBX 424 ($5.58) to GBX 399 ($5.25) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 529 ($6.96) to GBX 606 ($7.97) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of British Land in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on British Land from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 555.54 ($7.31).

Shares of British Land stock traded down GBX 4.80 ($0.06) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 584 ($7.68). The company had a trading volume of 2,856,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,540,000. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 606.22 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 563.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.86, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a PE ratio of -8.59. British Land has a fifty-two week low of GBX 465.30 ($6.12) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 649.40 ($8.54).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a GBX 7.98 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.44%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently -0.47%.

In other British Land news, insider Tim Score bought 4,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 612 ($8.05) per share, for a total transaction of £24,981.84 ($32,862.19). Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,527,676.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on Retail around the UK and London Offices. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £16.8bn (British Land share: £12.9bn) as at 30 September 2018 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

