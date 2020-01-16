Broderick Brian C Buys 150 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Broderick Brian C lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,928 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 143.1% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 158 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 190 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. 65.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised NVIDIA from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $216.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub raised NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.86.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.75, for a total transaction of $4,255,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,517.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.87, for a total value of $403,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,669,179.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 45,785 shares of company stock valued at $9,965,644 in the last 90 days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $245.57. 6,568,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,043,189. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.95. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $131.00 and a one year high of $252.99. The company has a market cap of $150.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 8.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

