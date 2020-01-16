Broderick Brian C Has $8.75 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Broderick Brian C lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 2.8% of Broderick Brian C’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $8,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded up $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $172.81. 2,096,212 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,401,271. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $131.84 and a 1-year high of $174.50. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.94% and a net margin of 16.52%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total transaction of $340,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wolfe Research lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.11.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

