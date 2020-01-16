Broderick Brian C Invests $234,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Broderick Brian C purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the third quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $4.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $420.95. 833,059 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,424,710. The company has a market cap of $117.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $395.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $382.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $270.63 and a one year high of $421.48.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 221.59%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

