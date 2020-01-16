Brokerages Anticipate CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $186.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. (NYSE:CBL) to announce sales of $186.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for CBL & Associates Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $189.90 million and the lowest is $183.37 million. CBL & Associates Properties posted sales of $216.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBL & Associates Properties will report full year sales of $758.48 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $744.35 million to $769.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $715.54 million, with estimates ranging from $710.32 million to $720.54 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CBL & Associates Properties.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.19). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $187.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.77 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on CBL. Zacks Investment Research cut CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.41.

NYSE CBL traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,226,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,339. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. CBL & Associates Properties has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.54.

In related news, Director Michael L. Ashner purchased 1,000,000 shares of CBL & Associates Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.04 per share, with a total value of $1,040,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,946,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 8.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 172,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 14,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,106,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,167,000 after buying an additional 270,395 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 283.4% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 114,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 84,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 173.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 996,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 632,315 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

