Brokerages Anticipate First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $46.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect First Financial Corp (NASDAQ:THFF) to announce sales of $46.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the lowest is $46.10 million. First Financial posted sales of $37.83 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $166.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $164.90 million to $168.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $184.95 million, with estimates ranging from $182.30 million to $187.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

Get First Financial alerts:

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. First Financial had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.56 million.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas Craig Martin acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.75 per share, with a total value of $38,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,887.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of First Financial by 53.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 232.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of First Financial by 20.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:THFF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.93. The company had a trading volume of 18,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,644. First Financial has a twelve month low of $37.41 and a twelve month high of $46.93. The firm has a market cap of $598.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. First Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial (THFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.