Brokerages Anticipate Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Post Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) to post $0.43 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.44. Healthpeak Properties also reported earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.77. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $141,000.

PEAK traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $36.02. 407,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,664. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.