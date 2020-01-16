Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). ImmunoGen reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.41). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up from $5.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Leerink Swann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMGN. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,995 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 48,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,328 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IMGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.83. 1,475,465 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,033,747. ImmunoGen has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.27 million, a P/E ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 2.37.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

