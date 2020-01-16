Brokerages Anticipate Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vistagen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VTGN) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Vistagen Therapeutics’ earnings. Vistagen Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 70.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Vistagen Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.35) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Vistagen Therapeutics.

Vistagen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VTGN. William Blair lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Maxim Group set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistagen Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Vistagen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vistagen Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.35.

VTGN remained flat at $$0.68 on Friday. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,915. The stock has a market cap of $28.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of -0.41. Vistagen Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.29 and a 12-month high of $1.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vistagen Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Vistagen Therapeutics by 326.3% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 101,308 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

About Vistagen Therapeutics

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing medicines for depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company's lead product candidate is AV-101, which is in Phase II development stage, an adjunctive treatment used for major depressive disorder.

