Brokerages Expect Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Encompass Health Corp (NYSE:EHC) will report earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Encompass Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.96. Encompass Health posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Encompass Health will report full-year earnings of $3.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.57 to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Encompass Health.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 23.89%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EHC. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.83.

EHC opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its 200 day moving average is $66.12. Encompass Health has a 12-month low of $56.74 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 30.85%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

