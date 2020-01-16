Brokerages Expect Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.70 Million

Analysts predict that Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) will post $17.70 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Energy Recovery’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.90 million to $18.50 million. Energy Recovery posted sales of $17.71 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Energy Recovery will report full year sales of $85.12 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.34 million to $85.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $98.12 million, with estimates ranging from $97.20 million to $99.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Energy Recovery.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $24.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

ERII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Energy Recovery and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

In other news, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 13,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $125,438.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,109,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,228,714.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Farshad Ghasripoor sold 2,869 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $28,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 67,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,721 shares of company stock worth $1,817,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Recovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the last quarter. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ERII traded up $0.40 on Monday, hitting $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 200,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,017. Energy Recovery has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $12.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.32. The company has a market capitalization of $547.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.60 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.68.

About Energy Recovery

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

