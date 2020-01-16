Brokerages Expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Marrone Bio Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:MBII) to report sales of $7.44 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Marrone Bio Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.27 million to $7.60 million. Marrone Bio Innovations posted sales of $5.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marrone Bio Innovations will report full year sales of $30.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.95 million to $30.28 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $38.52 million, with estimates ranging from $34.13 million to $42.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marrone Bio Innovations.

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative return on equity of 180.33% and a negative net margin of 123.42%. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.08 million.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MBII shares. National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Marrone Bio Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

MBII stock remained flat at $$1.06 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,929. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. Marrone Bio Innovations has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $142.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05 and a beta of -0.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 209.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares in the last quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC boosted its position in Marrone Bio Innovations by 42.7% during the third quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 415,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 124,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Marrone Bio Innovations during the second quarter valued at about $843,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.67% of the company’s stock.

Marrone Bio Innovations Company Profile

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc provides bio-based pest management and plant health products primarily for agricultural and water markets in the United States and internationally. It offers herbicides; fungicides; nematicides; insecticides; algaecides for algae control; molluscicides for mussel and snail control; plant growth and stress regulators; and water treatment products for various applications, such as hydroelectric and thermoelectric power generation, industrial applications, drinking water, aquaculture, irrigation, and recreation.

