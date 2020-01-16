Brokerages Expect Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) to Post -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Precision Drilling’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Precision Drilling will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Precision Drilling.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.55 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.99% and a negative net margin of 11.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

PDS has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Citigroup lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Precision Drilling in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Precision Drilling by 39.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 185,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 189,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 22,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Precision Drilling in the third quarter valued at $28,000. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PDS opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33. Precision Drilling has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 2.47.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

