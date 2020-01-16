Brokerages Set Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) Target Price at $58.67

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.67.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CTLT shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $2,378,202.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total transaction of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

NYSE CTLT traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.84. 872,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80. Catalent has a one year low of $34.19 and a one year high of $61.14.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.