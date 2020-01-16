Brokerages Set KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) Target Price at $4.00

Shares of KAZ MINL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:KZMYY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KZMYY shares. ValuEngine lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. HSBC lowered KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded KAZ MINL PLC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

KZMYY opened at $3.70 on Monday. KAZ MINL PLC/ADR has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $5.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 2.61.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

