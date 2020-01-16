Brokerages Set Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Price Target at $91.00

Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

Several research analysts have commented on LNN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Lindsay from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Lindsay from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lindsay from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Lindsay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th.

In other news, insider Randy A. Wood sold 4,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.06, for a total value of $491,206.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Lindsay during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Lindsay by 283.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in Lindsay during the second quarter worth $163,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lindsay during the third quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNN traded down $1.78 on Friday, reaching $104.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,111. Lindsay has a 52-week low of $73.00 and a 52-week high of $111.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.65 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.27. Lindsay had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lindsay will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.52%.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

