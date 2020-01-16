Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $343.20

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.60.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.10. 207,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.
In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MarketAxess Company Profile
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.
