Brokerages Set MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target at $343.20

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and nine have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $342.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of MarketAxess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $343.00 price objective on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $375.00 to $372.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $318.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $368.10. 207,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 263,022. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $363.26. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.17. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $207.15 and a 12 month high of $421.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.47 and a quick ratio of 9.47.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.00 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 40.58% and a return on equity of 30.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Mcvey sold 20,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.56, for a total value of $6,971,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,045,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,522,305.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.66, for a total transaction of $1,394,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,193,819.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,237,665. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 17,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,535,000 after purchasing an additional 73,984 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,940,000 after purchasing an additional 50,869 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide.

