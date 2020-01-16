Brokerages Set Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) PT at $15.67

Mr. Cooper Group Inc (NASDAQ:COOP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.67.

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays set a $14.00 price target on Mr. Cooper Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from an “e+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

Shares of COOP opened at $12.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $15.68.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.15 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a positive return on equity of 8.81% and a negative net margin of 21.46%. Analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of COOP. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,690,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 285.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 681,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,474,000 after purchasing an additional 504,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,657,000. Diameter Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP now owns 740,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,927,000 after purchasing an additional 320,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175,215 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

