Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $84.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.
In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after buying an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.
