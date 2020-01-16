Brokerages Set Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price at $84.09

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.09.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OLLI shares. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $54.46. The stock had a trading volume of 62,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,686. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 52-week low of $53.10 and a 52-week high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 12,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total value of $791,273.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,507.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $375,992.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,427 shares of company stock worth $3,651,830 in the last 90 days. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLLI. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 33.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 763,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,509,000 after buying an additional 192,961 shares in the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. AXA now owns 60,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,486,000 after acquiring an additional 465,454 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

