Brokerages Set Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) PT at $39.29

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STNG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 496.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 912 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 907.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STNG traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,965,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,748,526. Scorpio Tankers has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.13.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.06). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $136.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide. As of March 20, 2019, its owned or finance leased 109 product tankers, including 38 LR2 tankers, 12 LR1 tankers, 45 MR tankers, and 14 Handymax tankers with an average age of 3.6 years; and time or bareboat chartered-in 10 product tankers comprising 3 MR tankers and 7 Handymax tankers.

