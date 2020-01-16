Brokerages Set Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) Target Price at C$19.89

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.50 to C$19.75 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$19.50 price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

Shares of SIA stock opened at C$18.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$18.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$19.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.74. Sienna Senior Living has a 1 year low of C$16.56 and a 1 year high of C$20.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 184.71.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C($0.29). The firm had revenue of C$167.95 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently 902.94%.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC and Retirement segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

