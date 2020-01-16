Brokerages Set Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) PT at $12.00

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Super League Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Get Super League Gaming alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGG. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Super League Gaming during the second quarter worth approximately $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SLGG traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $3.33. 4,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,712. Super League Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.68.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.30 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an esports community and content platform. The company through its platform connects a network of gamers, venues, and brand partners to enable local, social, and competitive esports that could be broadcasted through its platform. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc in July 2015.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Super League Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super League Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.