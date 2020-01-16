Brokers Issue Forecasts for Oshkosh Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:OSK)

Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the company will earn $8.26 per share for the year.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 23.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.46.

Oshkosh stock opened at $91.45 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.01. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $66.04 and a 1-year high of $95.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oshkosh news, EVP Frank R. Nerenhausen sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $626,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,992,930. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James W. Johnson sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.48, for a total value of $641,183.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,609,251.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,160 shares of company stock worth $8,288,319 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

