Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $207.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Brooks Automation, Inc (NASDAQ:BRKS) to report sales of $207.13 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Brooks Automation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $209.00 million. Brooks Automation reported sales of $179.37 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will report full year sales of $881.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $870.00 million to $900.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $975.50 million, with estimates ranging from $970.00 million to $981.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brooks Automation.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $200.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRKS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Brooks Automation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.09. 382,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,730. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33. Brooks Automation has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

In related news, SVP William T. Montone sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $740,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 124,860 shares in the company, valued at $5,284,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $232,815.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 242,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,878,556 in the last ninety days. 2.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 475.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 6,038.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,903 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Brooks Automation by 213.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Brooks Automation in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

