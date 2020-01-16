Buckingham Research Increases Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Price Target to $46.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price upped by Buckingham Research from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lazard from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.20.

LAZ opened at $43.99 on Monday. Lazard has a fifty-two week low of $31.07 and a fifty-two week high of $44.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 50.66%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total transaction of $165,795.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 3.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.5% in the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lazard by 12.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,733 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

