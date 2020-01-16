Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,053,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,854,315,000 after purchasing an additional 144,094 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,973,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,428,269,000 after purchasing an additional 194,230 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,968,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,047,000 after purchasing an additional 28,213 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,605,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $355,452,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,056,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,874,000 after purchasing an additional 45,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew C. Zack sold 1,427 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.40, for a total value of $328,780.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,764 shares of company stock valued at $6,520,813 over the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS stock traded up $2.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $266.81. 660,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,352. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 51.21 and a beta of 1.40. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.52 and a 1 year high of $266.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.66 and a 200-day moving average of $226.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $343.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.40 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 30.35%. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Needham & Company LLC cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut ANSYS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on ANSYS from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which the company's engineering simulation technologies are built; ANSYS multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

