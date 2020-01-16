Buckley Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Beck Bode LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,755,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day moving average of $107.73. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $121.48.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. BidaskClub upgraded Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 30th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price objective on Paypal and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paypal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.09.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.10, for a total transaction of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,523,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,507 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.46, for a total value of $575,261.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $11,265,488.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,886 shares of company stock worth $9,772,487 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

