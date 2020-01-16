Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $270,000 Stock Position in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $357,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Packaging Corp Of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,683,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Packaging Corp Of America by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 695,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,943,000 after acquiring an additional 27,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PKG. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Argus set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Packaging Corp Of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Packaging Corp Of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Shares of NYSE PKG traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 577,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,206. The stock has a market cap of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $87.85 and a one year high of $114.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.82.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.35%.

In other news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total value of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

