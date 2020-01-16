Buckley Wealth Management LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 463.6% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2,017.9% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in Mondelez International by 31.4% during the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,688,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $78.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $42.53 and a 12 month high of $56.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.15.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

