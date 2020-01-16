Buckley Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,685 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 1.3% of Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 175 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 target price (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $4.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $300.74. 3,709,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,851,768. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1-year low of $208.07 and a 1-year high of $300.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $288.46 and a 200-day moving average of $255.03. The stock has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 25.30%. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

