Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Allergan were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 172.4% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 129.3% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Allergan in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in Allergan by 81.4% in the third quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allergan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.90.

Shares of AGN stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $193.83. 2,235,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,641. The business has a 50 day moving average of $189.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Allergan plc has a 52 week low of $114.27 and a 52 week high of $194.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Allergan plc will post 16.88 EPS for the current year.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

