Buckley Wealth Management LLC Sells 575 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Buckley Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,923,000 after buying an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,686,000 after buying an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 68,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.5% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of ABC traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.46. 1,160,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,500. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.94. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $94.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.84% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John G. Chou sold 13,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $1,204,721.79. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $1,713,422.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,484 shares in the company, valued at $13,297,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,724 shares of company stock worth $5,561,840. 27.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

