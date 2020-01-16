Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. Cuts Stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,366 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. United Parcel Service comprises about 1.6% of Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter worth $368,346,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 36.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,788,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,217,400,000 after buying an additional 3,155,121 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 72.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,377,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $644,348,000 after buying an additional 2,260,831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,433,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $664,353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,269,000. 55.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,168,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,787. The firm has a market cap of $99.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.21. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.65 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 154.80% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Parcel Service news, COO James J. Barber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.43, for a total transaction of $174,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. UBS Group set a $136.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital set a $140.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.50.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

